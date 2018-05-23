Joe Rogan says Punk should be fighting on an amateur show, not UFC 224 PPV main card

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, Punk — real name Phil Brooks — doesn’t belong on the card whatsoever. Instead, Rogan says Punk — as well as his opponent Mike Jackson — belong on the amateur circuit.

“It shouldn’t even be on the ‘Tuesday Night Contender’ show. It should be in some amateur event somewhere,” Rogan said in his Joe Rogan Experience podcast via MMA NYTT.

“That’s really what they are. They’re guys learning how to compete. They’re in the first fight on the pay-per-view. That’s f–king crazy.”

“He’s now fighting a fighter who’s commensurate in talent and there’s nothing wrong with being a beginner in martial arts. But there’s something wrong with thinking you can be a beginner and fight Mickey Gall. It was a foolish venture. My approach to it was this is going to be a very good lesson for people who are fans of positive thinking and they think that’s enough. That sh*t is not enough. If you weigh 110 pounds, you can positive think your way to the bank, Francis Ngannou’s still going to punch your brains out. There’s just no way around it,” said Rogan.

“A guy who really has very little experience in martial arts and has rudimentary control of his body…that’s what I saw when I saw him training. When I saw him training I thought ‘oh my god this guy’s gonna get killed’. He belongs here [against Mike Jackson].”

According to those closest to him, Punk has improved drastically over the last two years. now all he has to do is prove it come fight night.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)