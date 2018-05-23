CHIKARA “Hour of Power – S.19.4” Results – May 19, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Cornelius Crummels and Sonny Defarge defeated Xyberhawx2000 (Razerhawk and Danjerhawk)

2. Cajun Crawdad defeated Thief Ant

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Proteus Wheel (Callux The Castigator, Frantik, and Volgar) defeated Bodyslam Bobby, Waistlock Wade, and Full Nelson Nelson

4. Travis Huckabee defeated Blanche Babish

5. Green Ant defeated Ursa Minor in the Night Sky (w/Still Life with Apricots and Pears)

6. The Beast Warriors (Oleg The Usurper and The Proletariat Boar Of Moldova) defeated The Whisper and Troll

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)