All Future RISE Events, ASCENT Tapings: Written and Produced by Jimmy Jacobs

RISE has come to an agreement with Jimmy Jacobs that will see him involved in all future RISE Live Events and RISE – ASCENT Tapings as a Writer and Producer. Jimmy’s contributions to RISE 6 – BRUTALITY in Los Angeles and our first tapings of RISE – ASCENT in Pittsburgh have had profoundly positive impact on our overall product, and perhaps most importantly, the continuing development of our talent.

“Jimmy Jacobs is incredibly important to what we are trying to do. Jimmy is an extraordinarily passionate person, and it shows in everything he does. What’s even more impressive is Jimmy’s ability to leverage that and draw even more passion out of each and every talent he encounters. Jimmy challenges everyone in RISE, myself included, pushing them to be better. And when that happens, it truly brings out the best in our entire team,” said RISE Executive Producer, Kevin Harvey.

Jacobs officially steps into his permanent roles effective June 29 at RISE 8 – OUTBACK in Los Angeles.

(pwguru)

