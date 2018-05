AJPW “Super Power Series 2018 – Day 6” Results – May 21, 2018 – Koriyama, Japan

1. Atsushi Maruyama defeated Rionne Fujiwara

2. Hikaru Sato defeated Keiichi Sato

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suwama, Shuji Ishikawa, and Atsushi Aoki defeated Jun Akiyama, Takao Omori, and Yohei Nakajima

4. Koji Iwamoto defeated Black Tiger VII

5. AJPW World Tag Team Championship Prelude

Ryouji Sai, Dylan James, and Kotaro Suzuki defeated KAI, TAJIRI, and Mushuku no ‘Sekiko’

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Zeus, Joe Doering, and The Bodyguard defeated Kento Miyahara, Yoshitatsu, and Naoya Nomura

