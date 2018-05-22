SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Set for WWE MITB, Update on Ladder Match Participants

The final SmackDown spot for the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match will be filled on next Tuesday’s show as Daniel Bryan takes on Samoa Joe for the first time in WWE. This week’s SmackDown saw Lana defeat Billie Kay to qualify while Naomi defeated Sonya Deville to qualify. The New Day was supposed to reveal which member will enter the men’s MITB Ladder Match but they did not. There’s speculation on Big E getting the spot but that has not been confirmed.

This week’s SmackDown also saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat The Usos to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Gallows and Anderson will get their shot from Harper and Rowan at Money In the Bank.

WWE MITB takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated card coming out of tonight’s SmackDown:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe or Daniel Bryan

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. 1 Superstar TBA (out of Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, Mickie James)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)