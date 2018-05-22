LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 5/22

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show and Graves sends us to the ring.

– The Miz is already in the ring for another must-see edition of MizTV. He gives a shout-out to the Cleveland Cavaliers and announces that the “Miz & Mrs.” docuseries will premiere on the USA Network at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air on July 24th. Miz goes on and introduces tonight’s guests, The New Day. Out comes Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E with pancakes.

The New Day indicate that they won’t be tuning into Miz’s show on the WWE Network. He wants to find out who they will be sending into the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match now but they respond with shenanigans. Miz admits they have found success together but he says they hold each other back. Miz finally loses his temper as they keep playing games. Miz says he can beat any of them on any day of the week. Kofi indicates that Big E will be going into the match but they inform him that they were talking about something else – a match with Miz right now. Miz says if he doesn’t get what he wants, they don’t get what they want. No match. Miz says he will see one of them at Money In the Bank. They start shaming him and the crowd joins in with “shame” chants. Miz retreats as The New Day starts throwing pancakes at him.

– We see The Miz run into SmackDown General Manager Paige backstage. He looks upset but says nothing. She gets it, not everyone likes pancakes. He says that’s not funny. She tells him to go beat any member of The New Day, like he just said he can do. Paige hurries Miz back to the ring area as The New Day waits in the ring. Miz hesitates on the stage as we go to commercial.

Big E vs. The Miz

