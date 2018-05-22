Indy News: North Shore Rumble 6/2 in Beverly, MA

NORTH SHORE RUMBLE – 30 WRESTLERS – 1 WINNER

-BEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, June 2, 2017 – ElkMania presents the North Shore Rumble on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at the Beverly/Salem Lodge of Elks, 39 Bow St, Beverly, MA. This event promises to be an action-packed night of professional wrestling where 30 of New England’s elite will collide in an over the top rope extravaganza!

The winner of the North Shore Rumble match will receive a title match of their choosing at ElkMania 6 on November 3. “The Maniacal” Jack Krueger has already staked his claim to Derek Simonetti’s Bay State Title, while “Tough Talk” Tony Spencer is eyeing “Insane” Dick Lane’s All-Star Championship.

Derek Simonetti and “Insane” Dick Lane will have a golden opportunity of their own on June 2nd as they take on the Middlesex Express (Steven Lust & Steven Broad) for the NET3 Tag Team Titles. Lust and Broad look to eliminate the challengers while fan favorites Simonetti and Lane could leave Beverly with all the gold.

Wrestlers including former Bay State Champion “Bitter” Buddy Romano, “The Ace” Mike Montero, Derrick Conway, Kevin Gyles, “The Heavy Hitter” Shay Cash, Theodore J. Liftington and “Firework” Foxx Vinyer have officially entered the North Shore Rumble match.

Doors open at 6:30 pm with the action kicking off at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00 in advance and are on sale at Silver Moon Comics & Collectibles in Salem, MA and Paper Asylum in Beverly, MA. Tickets will be available at the door for $12.00. VIP Front Row is $15.00 and available in a limited quantity

North Shore Rumble is a fundraiser for the Beverly/Salem Elks Tools for Schools (TFS) Program. Established in 2015, TFS has served students in the Salem Public School system by providing those in need with school supplies.

About ElkMania Promotions

ElkMania Promotions is a professional wrestling and entertainment promotion based in the heart of the North Shore of Massachusetts. Founded in 2013, ElkMania is dedicated to providing quality family-friendly entertainment for charitable endeavors.

