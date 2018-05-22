David Arquette Wrestling Convention Video From Weekend

Former WCW Champion David Arquette made his first ever wrestling convention appearance this past weekend in Richmond, Virginia at the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast’s TMPT Con 2. Arquette was very interactive with fans.

The MAGIC MAN David Arquette Returns To Wrestling With The Two Man Power Trip

