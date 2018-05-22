CM Punk Allegedly Backstage For ALL IN Press Conference

The host of the press conference, Jenn Sterger, is claiming that CM Punk was backstage at the event.

“If you got your tickets at face value for this event, I’m just saying it literally might be the best in the world,” Sterger told the Collider Bodyslam podcast via Pro Wrestling Sheet. “I will only say someone wearing sweatpants and training for something walked into the back of the building that the press conference was in — with marks, mind you, lining the entire sidewalks in the front of the building — and I just kept thinking ‘if they knew you were back here, they would literally tear down the front of the store.’”

She noted that Punk was there to pick up shirts from Pro Wrestling Tees, but at the moment no one involved with the event will confirm or deny if Punk will be making an appearance.

