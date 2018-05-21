WWE SmackDown Moving to a New Night Next Year with Network Change

As noted, WWE SmackDown is headed to Fox after NBCUniversal declined to renew the show for the USA Network. SmackDown will remain on USA until October 2019. NBCU is expected to renew the USA deal for RAW, at a reported three times the current value.

The Wrap reports that SmackDown will be airing on Friday nights when it starts on Fox in October 2019.

The current Fall line-up for 2018 has Last Man Standing from 8-8:30, The Cool Kids from 8:30-9 and Hell’s Kitchen from 9-10. It looks like these series would need a new night if they return for the Fall 2019-2020 season.

