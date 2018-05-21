Was the Mixed Match Challenge profitable for WWE?

While the viewership of WWE Mixed Match Challenge was not as strong as the Officials may have expected, it appears that the company still made decent money for its broadcasting.

WWE was paid an average $100,000 per episode which would mean that the company made over a million dollars for the 12 episodes series.

Mixed match challenge was a web series exclusively made for Facebook Watch. The show aired on the platform from January 16th to April 3rd earlier this year and it featured 12 tag teams.

The teams for the show consisted one male and one female star from either SmackDown or Raw roster and the challenge was won by the team of Asuka and the Miz.

However, while the show’s debut was good, the viewership numbers dropped as weeks passed by and only after a few weeks of its premiere, it was reported that the Officials have soured on the show.

According to reports, the officials were unhappy with the massive drop in the Live viewership numbers and despite the money they made, it doesn’t appear that WWE will produce another similar series anytime soon.

(pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 31 visits today)