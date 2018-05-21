Toni Storm drops the Progress Women’s Championship
Three years ago I made the @ThisIs_Progress women's division & now I hold the richest prize in the company.
Bow down to the Queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/gGh93OTiDE
— Jinny (@JinnyCouture) May 20, 2018
Toni Storm lost her Progress Women’s Championship Saturday night to Jinny Couture
In the Main Event of PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 69 “Be Here Now” at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK Jinny finally did what she has set out to do for months Jinny defeated Toni Storm and ended Toni Storm’s 357-day reign with the PROGRESS Women’s title.
And new….@JinnyCouture @ThisIs_Progress pic.twitter.com/ZwH1Yd2ngQ
— James Musselwhite (@Y2jimbob) May 20, 2018
