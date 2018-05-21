Toni Storm drops the Progress Women’s Championship

May 21, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Toni Storm lost her Progress Women’s Championship Saturday night to Jinny Couture

In the Main Event of PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 69 “Be Here Now” at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, Greater Manchester, England, UK Jinny finally did what she has set out to do for months Jinny defeated Toni Storm and ended Toni Storm’s 357-day reign with the PROGRESS Women’s title.

