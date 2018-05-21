New TV Home for WWE SmackDown Revealed

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that WWE has agreed in principle to make Fox the new home of SmackDown live. The report says Fox approached WWE with a “massive” offer.

The deal is set to begin in October 2019 but no other details have been revealed.

As noted before, NBCUniversal recently declined to renew the deal for SmackDown but they are renewing the deal for RAW. It was reported that the new RAW deal is worth three times the current value.

