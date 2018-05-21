New Singles Match Announced for WWE Money In the Bank

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal is now official for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

The MITB pay-per-view takes place on June 17th from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy/Daniel Bryan

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana or Billie Kay vs. Naomi or Sonya Deville vs. 2 Superstars TBA (2 from RAW)

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Stipulation To Be Announced.

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Carmella

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

