Keith Lee works his final match for EVOLVE

Matt Riddle Defeats Keith Lee in their final Rivalry Match at Sunday’s EVOLVE 105

POST MATCH Riddle Grabs The mic and says Keith Lee from the bottom of my heart, I love you, bro”

Riddle: I wish you best in whatever’s next, Keith.

*Crowd chants NXT*

Riddle: “Hey you don’t know that for sure!”.

