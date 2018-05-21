Edge thinks of himself more as an actor than a wrestler

“My WWE retirement speech was seen by an executive producer that was on Haven and they contacted WWE because they wanted a wrestling tie-in because SmackDown led into Haven, ‘Can we get this guy? He just retired.’ And 42 episodes later, it’s like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m an actor now. Okay. How does this work?’ And then, it just kind of snowballed from there. But, again, because wrestling was gone, it was like, ‘Okay, well, now what?’ I had no idea. And it still fills that creative… or it keeps that creative river flowing for me, which is cool. Actor. I had to mentally make that switch because I kept saying, ‘Well, I’m being self-deprecating about it.'”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

