wXw We Love Wrestling Tour 2018 Results – May 18, 2018 – Hamburg, Germany

1. wXw Shotgun Championship Match
Bobby Gunns (c) defeated Lucky Kid (via Disqualification)

2. LuFisto defeated Killer Kelly

3. David Starr defeated Julian Pace

4. Dirty Dragan Trial Series
Veit Müller defeated Dirty Dragan

5. #1 Contender’s (wXw World Tag Team Championship) Match
Jay FK (Jay Skillet and Francis Kaspin) defeated RISE (Ivan Kiev and Pete Bouncer)

6. #1 Contender’s (wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship) Match
Ilja Dragunov (c) defeated Alexander James

7. No Holds Barred Match
Absolute Andy defeated Marius Al-Ani

8. wXw Women’s Championship Match
Toni Storm (c) defeated Kay Lee Ray

9. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated WALTER

