WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – May 17, 2018 – Newcastle, England

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The New Day and The Usos

2. NXT Championship Match

Aleister Black defeated Alexander Wolfe

3. WWE United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev (w/Aiden English)

4. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Mark Andrews, Tyler Bate, and Wolfgang defeated Joseph Conners, Saxon Huxley, and Tyson T-Bone

6. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

7. Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger

8. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar

