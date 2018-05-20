WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – May 16, 2018 – Liverpool, England

1. Big Cass defeated Tye Dillinger

2. WWE United States Championship Match

Jeff Hardy defeated Rusev

3. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Naomi defeated Carmella, Lana, and The IIconics

4. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (w/Big E) and The Usos

6. NXT Championship Match

Aleister Black defeated Alexander Wolfe

7. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega) defeated Sin Cara

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and The Bar

