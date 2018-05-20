WWE Raw Live Event Results – May 17, 2018 – Vienna, Austria
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno and The B-Team
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander defeated Mustafa Ali
3. Chad Gable and Zack Ryder defeated Goldust and Mojo Rawley
4. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Sasha Banks
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Ember Moon, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey defeated Mickie James, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)
8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe