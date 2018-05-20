WWE Raw Live Event Results – May 16, 2018 – Geneva, Switzerland

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno and The B-Team

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander defeated Mustafa Ali

3. Chad Gable and Zack Ryder defeated Goldust and Mojo Rawley

4. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James), Bayley, and Sasha Banks

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Ember Moon, Natalya, and Ronda Rousey defeated Mickie James, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe

