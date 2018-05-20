WWE Raw Live Event Results – May 15, 2018 – Birmingham, England
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The B-Team
2. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match
Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews
3. Chad Gable and Zack Ryder defeated Goldust and Mojo Rawley
4. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
Nia Jax defeated Alexa Bliss (w/Mickie James), Bayley, and Sasha Banks
7. Ember Moon and Natalya defeated Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (w/Sarah Logan)
8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Roode, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe
