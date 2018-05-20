WWE Live Event Results – May 13, 2018 – Malaga, Spain
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and The Revival
2. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin
3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Breezango, and No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins, The Ascension, and The Authors of Pain
4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)
5. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
Bayley, Ember Moon, Natalya, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and The Riott Squad
6. Bobby Roode defeated Elias
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Bobby Roode, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Samoa Joe
