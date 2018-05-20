Total Bellas season three premiere tonight on E!

Total Bellas will have its season three premiere tonight on E! at 9PM EST and this season will be a dramatic one as you will see the problems between John Cena and Nikki Bella that eventually led to their break-up.

The main cast of Total Bellas – Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Daniel Bryan, and John Cena – will all return for this season along with the recurring appearances from Brie and Nikki’s mother Kathy, her husband John Laurinaitis, their brother J.J., and J.J.’s wife Lauren.

The first episode of season three is titled Have You Cena? and the synopsis for the show reads, “On the Season 3 Premiere of Total Bellas, the family relocates to San Diego and speculates what the new rules will be for John Cena & Nikki’s house. Brie’s dream of being Wonder Woman and having it all hangs in the balance after missing out on important milestones in Birdie’s life, and as the Bella family continues to grow, Nikki is faced once again with the fact that being Mrs. Cena means not ever becoming a mom.”

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)