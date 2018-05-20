The Young Bucks say original WWE invasion was supposed to involve The Hardy Boyz

Chris Jericho recently welcomed back The Young Bucks to Talk Is Jericho

On the subject of the WWE invasion, Nick revealed that it was originally supposed to take place at WrestleMania 33 with The Hardy Boyz and be cross-promoted by ROH and IMPACT Wrestling.

“We had that planned, man, for a long time. Maybe even longer [than six months]. Actually, we were originally going to do it with The Hardy Boyz. We were going to be outside of WrestleMania and we were going to do something with The Hardys.” Nick explained, “they were going to transport to WrestleMania and we were going to be there and have a little altercation. That’s right, we were going to take their titles. They were the TNA [tag] champs at the time.”

Matt shared that the idea of the invasion actually came from AXS TV, the US broadcast partner of NJPW.

“New Japan works with a company called AXS TV where they have a weekly show.” Matt continued, “and AXS TV contacted Nick and I, and [David] Lagana was one of the guys that hit us up, actually. I don’t know. He’s doing some cool stuff with NWA right now. They were about to do the New Japan Long Beach [California] show and they contacted us.

And Monday Night #RAW was going to be the week before out in L.A. So they were like, ‘would you guys be interested in doing some kind of invasion on AXS TV?’ and Nick and I were like, ‘yes! Let’s do it!’ AXS was all about it. AXS talked to New Japan. New Japan said, ‘no way.'”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 36 visits today)