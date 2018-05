Smackdown switching to a three hour show?

Speculation On SmackDown Moving To Three Hours….

WWE is close to finalizing a deal with NBC Universal to keep RAW on the USA Network at three times its current value. The Variety article has been causing speculation that WWE may also expand SmackDown to three hours by noting how the move would increase the show’s advertising potential.

(Pro Wrestling and MMA World)

