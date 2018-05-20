NJPW “Best of the Super Juniors 25 – Day 1” Results – May 18, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Chris Sabin and Ren Narita defeated KUSHIDA and Shota Umino

2. CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Dragon Lee and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Henare and Ryusuke Taguchi

4. Los Ingobernables (EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi) defeated Bullet Club (Chase Owens and Marty Scurll)

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Tiger Mask IV defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

ACH defeated Flip Gordon

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

YOH defeated BUSHI (15:18)

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Taiji Ishimori defeated Will Ospreay

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Taiji Ishimori [2]

1. YOH [2]

1. ACH [2]

1. Tiger Mask IV [2]

5. Will Ospreay [0]

5. BUSHI [0]

5. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

5. Flip Gordon [0]

Block B

1. Marty Scurll [0]

1. KUSHIDA [0]

1. Dragon Lee [0]

1. Hiromu Takahashi [0]

1. SHO [0]

1. Chris Sabin [0]

1. Ryusuke Taguchi [0]

1. El Desperado [0]

