NJPW “Best of Super Juniors 25 – Day 3” Results – May 20, 2018 – Numazu, Japan

1. Ryrsuke Taguchi and Shota Umino defeated Dragon Lee and Yuya Uemura

2. CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Chris Sabin and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated KUSHIDA and Henare

4. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Los Ingobernables (EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi)

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Tiger Mask IV [2] defeated YOH [2]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Flip Gordon [0] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Taiji Ishimori [2] defeated BUSHI [0]

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A

Will Ospreay [0] defeated ACH [2]

—

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A

1. Taiji Ishimori [4]

1. Tiger Mask IV [4]

3. YOH [2]

3. ACH [2]

3. Flip Gordon [2]

3. Will Ospreay [2]

7. BUSHI [0]

7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

Block B

1. Dragon Lee [2]

1. Hiromu Takahashi [2]

1. Chris Sabin [2]

1. El Desperado [2]

5. Marty Scurll [0]

5. KUSHIDA [0]

5. SHO [0]

5. Ryusuke Taguchi [0]

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)