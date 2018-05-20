NJPW “Best of Super Juniors 25 – Day 3” Results – May 20, 2018 – Numazu, Japan

May 20, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Ryrsuke Taguchi and Shota Umino defeated Dragon Lee and Yuya Uemura

2. CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Chris Sabin and Tomoyuki Oka

3. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated KUSHIDA and Henare

4. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Los Ingobernables (EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi)

5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Tiger Mask IV [2] defeated YOH [2]

6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Flip Gordon [0] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Taiji Ishimori [2] defeated BUSHI [0]

8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Will Ospreay [0] defeated ACH [2]

Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:

Block A
1. Taiji Ishimori [4]
1. Tiger Mask IV [4]
3. YOH [2]
3. ACH [2]
3. Flip Gordon [2]
3. Will Ospreay [2]
7. BUSHI [0]
7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]

Block B
1. Dragon Lee [2]
1. Hiromu Takahashi [2]
1. Chris Sabin [2]
1. El Desperado [2]
5. Marty Scurll [0]
5. KUSHIDA [0]
5. SHO [0]
5. Ryusuke Taguchi [0]

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

5/16/18 “State of Impact” conference call with Don Callis

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal