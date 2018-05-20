NJPW “Best of Super Juniors 25 – Day 3” Results – May 20, 2018 – Numazu, Japan
1. Ryrsuke Taguchi and Shota Umino defeated Dragon Lee and Yuya Uemura
2. CHAOS (SHO and YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Chris Sabin and Tomoyuki Oka
3. Bullet Club (Marty Scurll and Chase Owens) defeated KUSHIDA and Henare
4. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado) defeated Los Ingobernables (EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi)
5. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Tiger Mask IV [2] defeated YOH [2]
6. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Flip Gordon [0] defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]
7. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Taiji Ishimori [2] defeated BUSHI [0]
8. Best Of The Super Juniors 25 – Block A
Will Ospreay [0] defeated ACH [2]
—
Best Of The Super Juniors 25 Standings:
Block A
1. Taiji Ishimori [4]
1. Tiger Mask IV [4]
3. YOH [2]
3. ACH [2]
3. Flip Gordon [2]
3. Will Ospreay [2]
7. BUSHI [0]
7. Yoshinobu Kanemaru [0]
Block B
1. Dragon Lee [2]
1. Hiromu Takahashi [2]
1. Chris Sabin [2]
1. El Desperado [2]
5. Marty Scurll [0]
5. KUSHIDA [0]
5. SHO [0]
5. Ryusuke Taguchi [0]