Jericho and Leila Ali will have a rap battle

Headline Planet reports that Chris Jericho and Leila Ali will have a rap battle on the show Drop The Mic on TBS, airing Sunday, 6/10 at 10:30 PM ET. The show will also feature four WWE Superstars (Carmella, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Alicia Fox) against the cast of the Netflix version of GLOW.

(source: angrymarks.com)

