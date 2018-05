EVOLVE 104 Results – May 19, 2018 – Summit, Illinois

1. AR Fox defeated Zachary Wentz

2. Josh Briggs defeated Tommy Maserati

3. Tracy Williams defeated Dominic Garrini (w/Stokely Hathaway)

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Team Freelance (Chris Castro, Isaias Velazquez, and Matt Knicks) defeated Team WildKat (Amarok, J. Spade, and Jonny Flex)

5. Anthony Henry defeated Stevie Fierce

6. WWN Championship Match

Austin Theory (c) (w/Priscilla Kelly) defeated DJZ

7. EVOLVE Tag Team Championship – Anything Goes Match

Chris Dickinson and Jaka (c) (w/Stokely Hathaway) defeated The End (Odinson and Parrow)

8. Four-Way Freestyle Match

Darby Allin defeated Myron Reed, Snoop Strikes, and Trey Miguel

9. Keith Lee defeated James Drake

10. Non-Title Match

Matt Riddle defeated Shane Strickland (via Disqualification)

