Cody Rhodes on his motto he always used on how to really judge a talents worth

“I have a rule about meet and greets and I shared this with Matt and Nick. I say you can always judge a talent, because I have done too many meet and greets for years Axxess along just straight #WWE style 500 people in a line machine-style. My rule is you can always judge a person by how they handle meet and greets.

And you’d be amazed at some of the most good guy and good girl talents who are actually kinda di*ks at meet and greets compared to those who are just sweet and never ever take for granted this person has literally waited in line to meet you. If they paid money then they paid money and waited in line and the same goes for the terrible collectors that show up at the airport to get autographs.”

