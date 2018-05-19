Tetsuya Naito says he’s superior to Chris Jericho

May 19, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“As a wrestler, I’m superior to him in every single way. The only place he might have me beat is in name recognition. He’s a global superstar. So by beating Jericho, the name Tetsuya Naito, and Los Ingobernables de Japon, becomes even more of a worldwide household name. And that business he pulled in Fukuoka? That was just plain rude. I need him to understand that you can’t do that and expect to get away unharmed.”

source: SI.com

