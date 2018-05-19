Terri Runnels gives her two cents on John Cena and Nikki Bella

“Nikki Bella going to her sister’s. I actually watched that video today. I found it very sweet. I think that we in this industry – I’ll speak for myself – I became such a reclusive person because when you’re out there all the time and you’re going, going, going and everyone justs wants a piece of you and you’re on the phone and they interrupt you for autographs and it’s like you never get away from it and when you finally get home you just want this seclusion from everything and everyone or I did. To be able to go into the loving, warm, protective, secure arms of your sister and your family, I think that’s special and awesome and the best place for her to be. I don’t know the details of the breakup; but, I love those girls and I’m sorry, my philosophy is, ‘Girl you can do better.’ When you have to put your needs and desires on the backburner because this guy – no, no – I feel she made so many concessions just to be with him and so, yeah, I really do like the girls.”

source: Cigars, Scars, and Superstars

