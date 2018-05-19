Raw and Smackdown TV tapings returning to Manchester, England in November

The next television tapings that will be held outside of North America will take place on November 5 and 6 as part of the next WWE European tour.

Manchester, England will be the host of Raw and Smackdown with the two shows taking place at the Manchester Arena. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, June 1 at 9AM local time.

The 21,000-seater arena is one of the largest in the United Kingdom and in 2017 it was the site of a terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured 500 more at the end of Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour. WWE hosted Raw and Smackdown in the same arena last year, also in November.

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)