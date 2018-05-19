Lilian Garcia on a possible WWE return

May 19, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck



“I love to travel; but, balance. There is no balance with the WWE. You’re on the road 52 weeks a year. There is no offseason. This isn’t baseball: 300 nights a year and you’re traveling from city to city. You’re driving yourself. You’re not in a nice bus being driven or in a limo or anything like that. It does wear on you. Until you guys are in those shoes you don’t see it. Never say never; but, I feel like I’m still there in some capacity.”

source: Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia

