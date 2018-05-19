Hogan on his three biggest wrestling moments

According to WWE hall of famer Hulk Hogan, the three biggest moments of his decorated pro wrestling career were WrestleMania 1, WrestleMania 3, and WrestleMania 18. With respect to WrestleMania 1, Hogan said the inaugural event turned the genre into a powerhouse.

“The first one, of course, was WrestleMania 1 where we pulled out all of the stops.” Hogan remembered, “we had Mr. T. We had Billy Martin there. We had Mary Hart. We had everybody there. The Rockettes, Alice Cooper, Cyndi Lauper, I mean, we had the whole gambit there for WrestleMania 1. Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon bet the farm that this was going to make or break the pro wrestling business and this is where we did the transition. This is where we shifted gears into an international phenom, the wrestling business, instead of just a local scenario, so WrestleMania 1 was so important and it put wrestling on the map.”

As for WrestleMania 3, Hogan suggested that the changing of the guard that occurred with the so-called ‘bodyslam heard around the world’ cemented ‘The Hulkster”s legacy.

“Then we go to WrestleMania 3 where we set the largest indoor attendance record and I wrestled André The Giant.” Hogan recalled, “that really cemented my career in stone when André The Giant passed the torch to me because nobody had ever beaten The Giant before.”

WrestleMania 18 was memorable to Hogan for the unforgettable crowd involvement in his main event bout with The Rock.

“And then, fast forward to WrestleMania 18 where I came back to WWE after working for Ted Turner for about eight years.” Hogan continued, “I came back. Everybody thought that Hulk Hogan was washed up, he was too old, maybe he was out of gas, maybe he couldn’t keep up. And I went out to the ring with The Rock and basically took The Rock to school at WrestleMania 18. And that match, from what a lot of the wrestling fans talk about, was the biggest WrestleMania moment ever because the whole building was cheering for Hulk Hogan and the whole building was cheering for Rock off and on, and it was the craziest go against the grain cheer the bad guy because nobody expected it. It was just something that changed the landscape of how the wrestling fans view the heroes and villains.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)