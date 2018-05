WWE Confirms Reports about Randy Orton’s Knee Surgery

WWE.com has confirmed that Randy Orton had knee surgery on Tuesday. Orton suffered a medial meniscus tear in his left knee.

Orton said: “I’ve known I needed the surgery since late last year, but I’ve been waiting for the right time to get my knee cleaned out. Right now was the right time.”

Orton added he’s “staying motivated to come back and dominate the blue brand.”

