The Young Bucks on why they wouldn’t sign with WWE now

If we left right now [for WWE], it would be kind of dumb of us because they couldn’t pay us what we’re making right now, not with the schedule we’re on too. There’s no way.” Matt clarified, “of course they could [afford the pay]! Do you know what I mean? I just don’t think they would!”

In addition to working a flexible schedule, Matt expressed reservations about signing with WWE insofar as he is accustomed to being in control of every aspect of their pro wrestling lives and would not be comfortable loosening his grip over items such as merchandise or creative plans.

“I’m so used to being in charge of everything.” Matt explained, “our entire business, we run this thing together. Like, I’m on my phone all day. My wife’s helping me do it too, but we do this independently, so it would be so hard for me to just give all that up, to go, ‘here you go! Here are the keys to the car.'”

According to Matt, The Young Bucks’ ceiling in WWE would be the Hardys insofar as tag wrestling has never been the priority at Titan Tower.

“Historically, tag teams aren’t the main feature there, so I mean, would you say The Hardy Boyz were the last big [WWE tag team]?” Matt asked. “Yes, so it’s like, ‘well, do you want to put in 10 years there to get to the point of where the Hardys were?’ We have a lot of weighing options, but like [Jericho] said, if you get there, you make top dollar and you can’t make money like that doing what we’re doing.”

Source: Talk Is Jericho

