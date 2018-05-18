The Big Show reveals his WWE contract expired earlier this year

Big Show revealed on The Stone Cold podcast that he was unemployed by WWE earlier this year:

“I was supposed to comeback at Royal Rumble but plans changed. Then my contract expired and I was left jobless for a few days.

I thought to myself if its over “Cool”. My last match was on Raw vs Braun Strowman I helped get him over and I was content with it being my last match.

But HHH called and offered me a new 3 year deal where I don’t have to work house shows or TVS 5 days a week and I took it.”

Big Show turned 46 this past Feb. He’ll be 49 when his new deal expires.

(The Spotlight)

(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)