The Big Show reveals his WWE contract expired earlier this year

May 18, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainmen

Big Show revealed on The Stone Cold podcast that he was unemployed by WWE earlier this year:

“I was supposed to comeback at Royal Rumble but plans changed. Then my contract expired and I was left jobless for a few days.

I thought to myself if its over “Cool”. My last match was on Raw vs Braun Strowman I helped get him over and I was content with it being my last match.

But HHH called and offered me a new 3 year deal where I don’t have to work house shows or TVS 5 days a week and I took it.”

Big Show turned 46 this past Feb. He’ll be 49 when his new deal expires.

