Tenille Dashwood: “I feel revived and alive again with wrestling”

Tenille Dashwood (the former Emma) talks about her Ring of Honor run:

“I feel revived and alive again with wrestling. I started this because I love wrestling. Back when I was younger in Australia, I wanted to be a wrestler and loved what I did with WWE. It’s completely different now. It’s not five minutes on TV where I’m asked to do such and such. It’s having competitive singles matches every night. There are different opponents every night. I’m meeting new people and improving my own skills every time by working with different people in the ring. It got me going again.”

source: tvinsider.com

