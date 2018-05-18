Randy Orton Undergoes Successful Surgery

WWE has announced that Randy Orton underwent successful surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee. Orton has known he needed the surgery since late 2017. There’s no word yet on when Orton might be back but he is currently resting at home. Orton’s last match came at WWE Backlash on May 6th, a loss to WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the surgery with comments from Orton:

Randy Orton undergoes successful knee surgery Randy Orton has undergone successful surgery to repair a medial meniscus tear in his left knee, WWE.com can confirm. “I’ve known I needed the surgery since late last year, but I’ve been waiting for the right time to get my knee cleaned out,” Orton told WWE.com. “Right now was the right time.” The Viper is currently recovering at home with his family, but says he is “staying motivated to come back and dominate the blue brand.” Stay with WWE.com as more details on Orton’s condition become available.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Top WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, Big Plans for Bobby Lashley Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose Bikini Pics, Possible 2018 Feud for The Undertaker, New WWE Titles Coming Soon?, Hot New Liv Morgan Gallery, Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan Plans, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)