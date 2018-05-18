Nikki Bella publicly denies her break-up with John Cena is a work

“Sometimes people don’t realize how you can affect them. It’s kind of like when we try to talk to cyberbullies and tell them that you have no idea how you’re affecting people. I’m a human being that literally went through a breakup. Everyone’s been through a breakup and think of how we feel. So mine has just been blown up and people all of a sudden are saying that I’m faking it. You’re now saying that my heartache is fake, and that makes it even harder. It’s just like, what can I do right? That’s just really, really tough.” I’m finding it hard to shed crocodile tears considering they decided to live their personal lives on a reality show with clearly staged scenarios just to create interesting television. Their breakup MIGHT be on the level, but Total Bellas is definitely not (and we certainly know pro wrestling is not) so it’s fair for people to ask Nikki or John the question even if their feelings are hurt by it. No one said being in the celebrity spotlight isn’t a bruising place to be. Just be glad your names aren’t Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

(Visited 1 times, 28 visits today)