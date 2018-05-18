Gene Okerlund talks about working with Kevin Hart in Mountain Dew commercials

May 18, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I’ve heard so much about Kevin Hart from my very dear, close, personal long-time friend Dwayne Johnson – The Rock – of course we know he made a big mark in professional wrestling. He’s made a big mark and a big name in the movie business. He and Kevin are very close, so I had kind of gotten all of the prelims on [Kevin] from The Rock, and just to get together and shoot the breeze, to be able to enjoy a Mountain Dew Kickstart together was very enjoyable for me. This guy is a natural. Kevin Hart was able to channel his own feeling about what a wrestling interview should and might be. Him getting the ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage – I worked with Randy Savage for many years – and after Kevin drinking a Mountain Dew Kickstart, it reminded me of some of the interviews I did back in the old days where I interviewed them right before they entered the ring. Macho Man wore a few outfits that sort of screamed at you, and Kevin had a little bit of that on set. it drew the attention of cameramen, technicians, other people that happened to be in and around the shooting of the commercial.”

source: Bill Pritchard & Wrestlezone.com

