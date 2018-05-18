Finalized details of RVD’s divorce

May 18, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Here the finalized details of RVD’s divorce have been revealed:

* The couple will sell their homes in Palos Verdes and Las Vegas, with RVD retaining an inheritance from his father, household furniture and appliances, all the jewelry in his possession, a 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid, and a 1998 Ford Explorer.

* Sonya will retain a Mini Cooper, a grandfather clock, family photos, books, a drafting table, jewelry including her engagement ring and another diamond ring, the ashes to couple’s dogs, and a plot of land in Oklahoma.

* Van Dam also owes Sonya an equalization payment of $262,500 from the sale of the two homes.

(source: theblast.com)

