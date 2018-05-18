Dwayne Johnson’s new season of Ballers returns to HBO on August 12

Dwayne Johnson’s HBO series Ballers will return on television on August 12. The tag line being used by HBO to promote season four is “New City. New Game. No Compromise.”

The new season will move to Los Angeles where Johnson – who plays Spencer Strasmore – will expand his client base to more than just football. Johnson’s character is a former football player who has reinvented himself as a financial manager.

The show has been pretty successful for HBO and last season averaged 1.87 million viewers.

You can see the season four preview below.

