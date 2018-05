16 participants announced for the WWE UK Championship Tournament

The 16 participants for the 2nd UK Tournament have been revealed. They are:

Drew Gulak

Travis Banks

El Ligero

Zack Gibson

Joe Coffey

Jack Gallagher

Dave Mastiff

Kenny Williams

Joseph Conners

Amir Jordan

Flash Morgan Webster

Jordan Devlin

Ashton Smith

James Drake

Tyson T Bone

Tucker

