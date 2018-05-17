X-Pac comments on John Cena & Nikki Bella’s recent relationship drama

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman appeared on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” guest hosted by Sam Roberts and weighed in on John Cena & Nikki Bella’s relationship.


When asked “work or shoot?” Sean said:
“sometimes we don’t even know… we don’t know where the f–king line is… Cause here is the thing that Vince used to tell us: your on 24/7. So how the f–k do you turn that off?…


“I’m rooting for their happiness, and if it means them not being together then I’m for that too…not just because everyone on the outside looking in wants it to be this thing for them…I just want them to be happy.”

