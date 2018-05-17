WWE2K19 announced for a Fall release

May 17, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
We’re pleased to announce that the next entry in the @wwegames franchise, #WWE2K19, is scheduled to release this fall. More details to come at a later date. #ad
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 16, 2018 at 3:30pm PDT
