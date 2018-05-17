Trial between WWE doc Chris Amann and CM Punk and Colt Cabana starts Monday

The court case between WWE doctor Chris Amann and CM Punk and Colt Cabana will start trial this Monday, May 21, at 10AM with Honorable Patricia O’Brien Sheahan presiding at the Circuit Court of Cook County.

The trial was given the go ahead two weeks ago and Cabana, real name Scott Colton, was denied the motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit.

The case was opened on February 19, 2015 when Dr. Chris Amann filed a libel/slander lawsuit against Brooks and Colton, for their explosive podcast a few months earlier accusing Amann of several shortcomings and misdiagnosing Punk’s health issues. In an interview with Ariel Helwani back in 2016, Punk said that this case was designed for him to keep spending money, nothing that Amann has WWE bank-rolling the lawsuit. “Some people won’t let you go,” Punk told Helwani at the time and mentioned that the case has been a source of much of his stress.

Dr. Amann is looking for $1 million in damages.

