Ronda Rousey makes WWE house show debut in Switzerland

Ronda Rousey made her first non-televised live event appearance for WWE yesterday during the European tour in Geneva, Switzerland.

Rousey was advertised to wrestle Mickie James one-on-one at four different stops this week across Europe but her first match turned into a six-woman tag match where she teamed up with Amber Moon and Natalya to take on Mickie James, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott.

The match ended with Rousey getting the submission victory for her team when James tapped out to the armbar.

The former UFC Bantamweight champion will take on Nia Jax at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on June 17 for the Raw Women’s title.

You can see the video below.

